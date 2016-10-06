Pope Francis and Anglican leader vow to work together

The heads of the Catholic and Anglican churches said yesterday they would work together to help the poor and protect the environment despite their unity being blocked by differences over women priests and gay marriage.

Pope Francis and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby made the pledge in a joint statement at a vespers, or evening prayer service, in Rome to mark the 50th anniversary of the start of theological dialogue between the two churches in 1966.

The pope and archbishop said their churches could do much together despite “the imperfect union we already share”. – (Reuters)