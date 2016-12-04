Polls open in Italy’s referendum on constitutional reforms

Italians go to the polls today to vote in a referendum on constitutional reforms.

Premier Matteo Renzi has said he will resign if the reforms are rejected in Sunday’s vote, and opposition politicians have vowed to press for a new government if voters do not back the proposed constitutional changes.

The risk of political instability has triggered market reaction before the vote, with bank stocks sinking and the borrowing costs on sovereign debt rising.

The referendum aims to streamline Italy’s cumbersome lawmaking process by reducing the powers of the Senate while also removing some key decision-making powers from regions.

Polls are open for 16 hours starting at 7am (6am GMT).

