Poll has Macron beating Le Pen in presidential run-off

Independent French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron would beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the second round of the French presidential election with 61 per cent of the vote, according to an Odoxa/Dentsu-Consulting poll on Sunday.

Pollsters said Mr Macron had been buoyed by the alliance announced this week with centrist politician François Bayrou, enabling him to move ahead of conservative candidate François Fillon.

The poll showed Mr Macron would beat Ms Le Pen in the run-off, with 61 per cent of the vote versus 39 per cent.

Ms Le Pen will lead in the first round of voting with 27 per cent, followed by Mr Macron with 25 per cent and Mr Fillon with 19 per cent, the poll showed.

– (Reuters)