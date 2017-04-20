Policeman killed in suspected terrorist act in Paris as election looms

A policeman was shot dead and two others were seriously wounded on the Champs-Élysées in Paris last night. The suspected assailant was also killed by police.

President François Hollande said he was convinced it was a terrorist attack. The counter-terrorism office was asked to investigate, three days before the most tightly contested presidential election in living memory.

Police sought a second suspect, who arrived from Belgium by train, Reuters reported.

“Just before 9pm, a vehicle stopped alongside a police van where policemen were stationed inside and outside,” Pierre-Henry Brandet, the spokesman for the ministry of the interior said.

“A man got out of the vehicle and opened fire on the van with an automatic weapon, fatally wounding a policeman. He ran along the pavement, shooting and wounding two other policemen. The police returned fire, killing the assailant,” Mr Brandet continued. He refuted reports that a second policeman died.

The neighbourhood was evacuated. Police cars with flashing lights and sirens filled surrounding streets and a helicopter patrolled overhead.

The gunman’s abandoned car was checked for explosives by police sappers. Police also searched the home of the assailant in the Seine-et-Marne department, east of Paris.

On Tuesday, two men were arrested in Marseille. Police said they planned “an imminent attack”. A machine gun, two hand guns and three kilograms of TATP explosives were found in their apartment, along with an Islamic State flag.