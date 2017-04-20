Police officer killed, another wounded in Paris shooting

One policeman has been killed and another wounded in a shooting incident in central Paris on Thursday night. One of the two assailants who fired on police on the Champs-Elysees shopping boulevard just days ahead of France’s presidential election has been killed, the source said. A witness said that one man got out of a car at the scene and began shooting with a machine gun.

The details behind the attack are unknown, but police sources say it may have been an attempt at armed robbery. Police authorities have called on the public to avoid the area.

Intervention de police en cours sur le secteur des #ChampsElysees Evitez le secteur et respectez les consignes des forces de police — Préfecture de police (@prefpolice) April 20, 2017

French TV channel BFM broadcast footage of the Arc de Triomphe monument and top half of the Champs Elysees packed with police vans, lights flashing and heavily armed police shutting the area down after what was described by one journalist as a major exchange of fire nears a Marks and Spencers store.

The incident came as French voters prepared go to the polls on Sunday in the most tightly-contested presidential election in living memory. France has lived under a state of emergency since 2015 and has suffered a spate of Islamist militant attacks that have killed more than 230 people in the past two years.

Earlier this week, two men were arrested in Marseille whom police said had been planning an attack ahead of the election. A machine gun, two hand guns and three kilos of TATP explosive were among the weapons found at a flat in the southern city along with jihadist propaganda materials according to the Paris prosecutor.

- Reuters