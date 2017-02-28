Police marksman accidentally injures two at Hollande speech
Official says incident occurred as French president was inaugurating fast train line
French president Francois Hollande attends the inauguration of the new Sud Europe Atlantique (South Europe Atlantic) high-speed rail line, linking Tours and Bordeaux, on February 28th, 2017, in Villognon, central France. Photograph: Yohan Bonnet/AFP/Getty Images
Two people were slightly injured when a police sharpshooter accidentally fired his weapon during a speech by French president Francois Hollande, the top official of Charente region said.
Pierre N’Gahane said the incident occurred while Mr Hollande was inaugurating a new fast train line in the western town of Villognon.
Video of Francois Hollande speech
#VIDEO👉"Coup de feu pendant le discours de François #Hollande à #Villognon lors de l'inauguration de la LGV Tours Bordeaux." @F3PoitouChtes pic.twitter.com/GmDiPhFXco— FranceNews24 (@FranceNews24) February 28, 2017
More to follow...
Press Association