Police marksman accidentally injures two at Hollande speech

Official says incident occurred as French president was inaugurating fast train line

Updated: 42 minutes ago
French president Francois Hollande attends the inauguration of the new Sud Europe Atlantique (South Europe Atlantic) high-speed rail line, linking Tours and Bordeaux, on February 28th, 2017, in Villognon, central France. Photograph: Yohan Bonnet/AFP/Getty Images

French president Francois Hollande attends the inauguration of the new Sud Europe Atlantique (South Europe Atlantic) high-speed rail line, linking Tours and Bordeaux, on February 28th, 2017, in Villognon, central France. Photograph: Yohan Bonnet/AFP/Getty Images

 

Two people were slightly injured when a police sharpshooter accidentally fired his weapon during a speech by French president Francois Hollande, the top official of Charente region said.

Pierre N’Gahane said the incident occurred while Mr Hollande was inaugurating a new fast train line in the western town of Villognon.

Video of Francois Hollande speech

More to follow...

Press Association