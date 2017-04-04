Podcast: What could Brexit mean for Gibraltar?

On this week’s World View podcast, a little storm has erupted over promises from the European Union that Spain will have a veto on any post-Brexit trade deal between the EU and the UK affecting Gibraltar.

London Editor Denis Staunton has the latest on the British reaction to the news, following comments by former Conservative leader Michael Howard that Theresa May would be willing to go to war with Spain over the issue.

Political Editor Pat Leahy speaks about the parallels with Irish concerns over Brexit, while Guy Hedegcoe reports on the reaction in Spain, which has long claimed that Gibraltar is a tax haven to the detriment of the Spanish economy.

Latest attack

Later in the podcast, we go to Central European Correspondent Dan McLaughlin for details on a new law just passed by Hungary’s parliament that may force the renowned Central European University to leave Budapest.

Critics of prime minister Viktor Orban say this is his latest attack on liberal institutions financed by billionaire George Soros.

He also reports on the landslide victory of Serbia’s prime minister Aleksandar Vucic in the presidential elections.