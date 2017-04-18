Podcast: Theresa May calls snap election in UK

This week’s World View podcast looks at ballot box battles from London to Istanbul.

In the United Kingdom, Theresa May’s gamble on a snap election in June will have major implications for every region and political party. London Editor Denis Staunton has analysis.

On Sunday, unhappy French voters will go to the polls for the first round of a presidential election. The rising popularity of left-wing candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon has made an already uncertain race even more unpredictable, says Lara Marlowe in Paris.

Also on Sunday the passing of a referendum granted Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan much greater powers. How did he pull it off? Stephen Starr reports from Istanbul.

