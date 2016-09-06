Podcast: Paris to open migrant camps to cope with numbers

On our foreign affairs podcast this week Lara Marlowe reports from Paris, where mayor Anne Hidalgo has announced plans to set up two new camps for migrants - the first ever camps for migrants in the city. But will they be enough?

Meanwhile to the north, in Calais, the continuing existence of the “Jungle” camp with its population of some 10,000 is causing local tempers to fray.



Also on the podcast, the British minister with responsibility for Brexit, David Davis, yesterday gave a speech to the House of Commons on what progress is being made in that respect.

Are we any clearer as a result? Not very much, says London Editor Denis Staunton, but there were some takeaways from the lengthy address.

Staunton also explains why British prime minister Theresa May has ruffled some feathers among Leave campaigners, and how Japanese firms with UK bases have made their feelings about what should happen next very clear.

