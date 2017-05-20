Paris shooting suspect placed under formal investigation

A man believed to have been an accomplice of the shooter who killed a policeman on Paris’s Champs-Élysées in April has been placed under formal investigation and remanded in custody, a French judicial source said on Saturday.

The man’s DNA was found on the weapon used by the gunman, identified as Karim Cheurfi, who opened fire on a police vehicle parked on the famous avenue, killing one officer and injuring two others before being shot dead.

The man was unknown to anti-terrorist services, the source said.

Reuters