Paris police discover car containing gas cylinders

A car, whose owner is on an intelligence services watchlist of people suspected of religious radicalisation, was discovered near Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris on Saturday night with seven gas cylinders inside, police and judicial officials said on Wednesday .

The car owner was taken into custody but later released. A couple, aged 34 and 29, were arrested at a motorway lay-by on Tuesday in southern France in connection with the incident and remained in custody.

The car, which had no registration plates, contained seven gas cylinders. It was found with its hazard lights flashing.

Interior minister Bernard Cazeneuve said he was waiting for a report from investigators on what the possible motives were for the incident. – Reuters