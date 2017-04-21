Paris attack: Family members of gunman detained by police

French police have taken into custody three family members of the gunman killed in a shootout with police on Paris’ Champs Elysee on Thursday, a Reuters source said on Friday.

One policeman was killed and two wounded in a shooting incident in central Paris, days before the first round of the French presidential election.

Pierre-Henry Brandet, of the French interior ministry, said the attacker opened fire on a police van on the Champs Élysées on Thursday night, killing one officer and seriously wounding two others. He said later that the wounded police officers’ lives were no longer in danger.

At about 9pm the man drove a car up to a parked police van full of officers. He got out of the car and fired an automatic weapon, killing one officer in the van, before shooting at others who were standing on the nearby pavement, injuring two before he was shot dead by police.

The French president, François Hollande, said the Champs Élysées attack was “terrorist in nature” and promised “utmost vigilance” by security services to ensure security around the presidential election. He has called a defence council meeting for 8am on Friday.

A search had been underway for a second individual connected with the fatal shooting of a policeman in Paris, however it has been reported that a suspect flagged to French authorities by Belgian security officals had handed himself into police in Antwerp.

Mr Molins said that security officials had verified the attacker’s identity, although he did not release the name. Molins said that investigators were trying to determine whether the attacker had any accomplices.

Intention to kill

Citing sources close to the inquiry, AFP said he was a 39-year-old who had been under investigation by anti-terrorist officers for having shown an intention to kill police. AFP, Le Parisien and other news outlets reported that the attacker had been jailed in 2005 for the attempted murder of three police officers.

Police have also issued an arrest warrant for a second suspect in the shooting, according to a document obtained by Reuters. The warrant said the man had arrived in France by train from Belgium.

Mr Brandet said that just before 9pm “a vehicle stopped alongside a police van where policemen were stationed inside and outside”.

“A man got out of the vehicle and opened fire on the van with an automatic weapon, fatally wounding a policeman.

“He ran along the pavement, shooting and wounding two other policemen. The police returned fire, killing the assailant.”

Mr Brandet rejected reports that a second policeman had died.

Police cars filled surrounding streets and the neighbourhood was evacuated. The gunman’s abandoned car was checked for explosives.

Police also searched the home of the assailant in the Seine-et-Marne department, east of Paris.

Explosives

A machine gun, two hand-guns and three kilograms of TATP explosives were found in the apartment, along with an Islamic State flag.

Late on Thursday night, the Amaq news agency, which is associated with Islamic State, reported that the jihadist group had claimed responsibility for the attack.

It claimed the attacker as one of its soldiers, naming him as Abu Yousif, the Belgian, according to Reuters.

On Tuesday, two men were arrested in Marseille. Police said they planned “an imminent attack”.

US president Donald Trump, speaking at a press conference in Washington, said the incident “looks like another terrorist attack” and sent his condolences to France.

Pictures of the scene in Paris showed people rushing to clear the area, and a heavy armed police presence. Eyewitness Badi Ftaiti said: “They were running, running. “Some were crying. There were tens, maybe even hundreds of them.”

After the shooting, police swooped on an address in a Paris suburb. A police document obtained by The Associated Press identifies the address searched in the town of Chelles as the family home of a 39-year-old convicted criminal .

Additional reporting: Reuters