Paolo Gentiloni expected to be named Italian prime minister

Italian foreign minister Paolo Gentiloni is expected to be asked to head a new government on Sunday.

One week after prime minister Matteo Renzi was heavily defeated in a reform referendum and after three days of consultations with all the parliamentary parties, state president Sergio Mattarella will call on Mr Gentiloni on Sunday to replace Mr. Renzi.

Right from the start of this government crisis, 62-year-old Mr Gentiloni has been high on the shortlist of possible candidates for prime minister.

President Mattarella has been been keen to appoint a new prime minister with the minimum of delay both because of impending European and international commitments and also to avoid a lengthy crisis which could cause problems for Italy’s sluggish economy and its shakey banking system.

At the end of his consultations last night, president Mattarella said: “Our country needs a fully functioning government immediately. Ahead of us there are a series of commitments, deadlines and events which must be respected...European and international events...Amongst the highest priorities (in Italy)...there is the relief work for those fellow citizens who were hit by the earthquake (in central Italy this summer)...”

Mr. Gentiloni, who is a member of Mr. Renzi’s Partito Democratico (PD), must now formally test the parliamentary pulse in order to ascertain whether or not he can call on a working majority. Until he is assured of this, he will most likely accept the position of prime minister “with reserve”.

In all probability, however, the new prime minister will inherit very much the same centre-left, PD dominated majority which underwrote Mr. Renzi’s executive from February 2014 until last week. Not only that but also key figures in Mr. Renzi’s cabinet such as finance minister Pier Carlo Padoan, interior minister Angelino Alfano, arts minister Dario Franceschini, cabinet undersecretary Luca Lotti and government spokesman Fillipo Sensi are all expected to form part of his government team.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the handling of this crisis, President Mattarella has come up against irreconcilable differences between the wishes of some parties and the current legal and constitutional reality. In the wake of Mr. Renzi’s heavy loss last Sunday, opposition parties such as the Five Star Protest Movement and the Northern League immediately clamoured for a snap general election. This was not possible, argued the president.

This is because, in the wake of the referendum, Italy currently finds itself in the anomalous situation of having two different electoral laws and systems for the Senate and the Lower House. The president, who himself has served on the constitutional court, argues that until Italy has one “homogeneous” electoral system, there can be no general election.

The electoral law issue is further complicated by the fact that the law, the Porcellum, which currently applies to the Senate has already been ruled unconstitutional. Furthermore, the Italicum, the law introduced by Mr. Renzi and applicable in the Lower House, is due to come before the Constitutional Court next month when, in all likelihood, it too will be ruled unconstitutional.

Therefore, one of the major priorities of the new government will be to rush homogeneous electoral legislation through parliament. Given the complex and inevitably controversial nature of such a bill, it is unlikely to see it through parliament before early next summer. This in turn means that no general election could be held before next autumn, late summer.

At that point, given that this legislature ends in the spring of 2018, Mr. Gentiloni might well see his government through to that date. In the meantime, president Mattarella hopes that Mr. Gentiloni can get form his executive and be sworn in this week, in time for Thursday’s European Union summit in Brussels.