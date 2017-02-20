One of the world’s largest superyachts seized in Gibraltar

One of the largest and most advanced superyachts in the world has been seized over an unsettled bill dispute between its owner and its German builder, according to authorities in Gibraltar.

The Gibraltar Chronicle newspaper reported that shipbuilder Nobiskrug claims €15.3 million in overdue payments for the 143m-long Sailing Yacht A.

Nobiskrug declined to comment “due to ongoing legal proceedings and confidentiality”.

The company’s website said the ship, which was designed by French interior designer Philippe Starck, was delivered earlier this month to its client, who has not been named.

‘Under arrest’

Gibraltar’s admiralty marshal Liam Yeats said on Monday that the vessel was under arrest and is currently at anchor in the British enclave’s territorial waters.

Mr Yeats declined to discuss details, in line with Gibraltar court policy.

AP