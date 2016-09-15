Northern Irish tourists caught up in Barcelona bus crash

At least 24 people, including two Northern Irish tourists, were injured when a bus crashed on its way to Barcelona’s El Prat airport in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Three of the casualties were seriously injured, while six suffered less serious injuries and 15 were treated for minor injuries, according to the region’s ministry of health.

All 23 passengers and one driver were injured. It’s understood the Northern Irish passengers were not seriously injured in the crash.

Nationals from the UK, Germany, Spain, Poland, Belarus and Lithuania were also injured in the incident, which occurred at 3.10am local time (2.10am Irish time) on Wednesday near Barcelona’s El Prat airport.

The bus was transporting tourists from the resort of Lloret de Mar.

Ambulance, police and the fire brigade crews attended the scene on the B-10 highway.

Additional reporting: PA