Murder-suicide rocks Berlin’s defunct Pirate Party

Gerwald Claus-Brunner was a 44-year-old dungarees-loving bisexual computer programmer who served for five years with the anti-establishment Pirate Party in Berlin’s state parliament.

Anticipating voter rejection of him and his party in Sunday’s state election, the 6-foot-5 ex-politician apparently murdered a 29-year-old man he had been stalking, transported the body 15km across the city and reportedly interfered with it before electrocuting himself in his own apartment.

The necrophiliac murder-suicide has a further twist: Claus-Brunner told his political colleagues that he had inherited an terminal genetic disorder – but according to the Bild tabloid, first post mortem results suggest he made that up.

The dead politician’s victim was a former employee and boyfriend, according to Pirate Party colleagues, but they had separated in June, a break-up Claus-Brunner had taken badly. According to police reports, in June the 29-year-old reported the ex-politician for stalking.

In the 29-year-old’s apartment in Berlin’s northern Wedding district, police found a large pool of blood but no body. It was stripped, tied with cable ties and transported – apparently on a two-wheeled trolley – to Claus-Brunner’s apartment in the southwest neighbourhood of Steglitz.

Colleagues of Claus-Brunner, unable to reach him over the weekend, notified the police who found in his apartment a “blood-curdling scene”.

The 29-year-old appears to have been struck on the head with a blunt instrument, but died by strangling.

On Friday Claus-Brunner, a self-described Twitter addict, posted on the service: “A real shitty day today, beats all bad days I’ve experienced to date. Hope the weekend will be better.”

Neighbours of Claus-Brunner last saw him on Saturday and police believe he killed himself some time between then and Sunday morning, by electrocution.

The Pirates entered the Berlin parliament in 2011 with a programme that appealed to young digital natives and a promise to shake up the political establishment. But it was soon riven with dissent, feuds and walk-outs and it was ejected after just one term.

In June Claus-Brunner predicted Berlin MPs would soon “have to stand up at the start of some sitting and hold a minute’s silence for me”.

He sent a suicide letter to the Pirate Party, which it received on Monday. After issuing a statement mourning their dead colleague, on Tuesday the party issued a second statement, “mourning with the relatives and friends of the victim”, adding: “In any case, it’s a human tragedy.”