Mother and daughters found dead in freezer in Denmark

The remains of a 27-year-old Syrian woman and her two daughters, aged seven and nine, have been found in a freezer inside their apartment in southern Denmark.

Police made the discovery in the town of Aabenraa after a relative of the woman told them he had not been able to contact her for a few days.

Investigators said the victims were killed but did not provide any details.

The woman’s husband was not in the apartment and is now being sought by police.

The family arrived in Denmark in 2015 and received refugee status.

