Merkel’s CDU suffers defeat in vote in her home state

German chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) fell to third place in a state election on Sunday behind the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) and the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD), TV exit polls showed.

In a stinging defeat for Ms Merkel one year ahead of parliamentary elections, the upstart AfD won 21 per cent of the vote in their first election in the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern state, where the chancellor has her electoral district, by campaigning hard against the chancellor’s policies on refugees, according to an exit poll by the ARD TV network.

The SPD, which has ruled the rural state on the Baltic coast with the CDU as junior coalition partners since 2006, won 30.5 per cent of the vote, down from 35.6 per cent in the last election in 2011.

The CDU won 19 per cent, down from 23 per cent in 2011, and its worst result ever in the state, the broadcaster said.

The far-left Left Party won 12.5 per cent, down from 18.4 per cent five years ago, while the pro-environment Greens won 5 per cent, down from 8.7 per cent.

The far-right NPD was knocked out of the state assembly, falling below the 5 per cent threshold for the first time since 2006 with 3.5 per cent, down from 6 per cent in 2011.

Refugee crisis

The election took place exactly a year after Merkel’s decision to open Germany’s borders to hundreds of thousands of refugees.

It will be followed by another key vote in Berlin in two weeks and national elections next September.

Voters have already punished Merkel in three state elections in March, voting in droves for the AfD and rejecting Merkel’s Christian Democrats.

The AfD is also making gains nationwide, a new poll showed on Sunday.

If the national election were held next week, the AfD would win 12 per cent of the vote, making it the third-largest party in Germany, according to the poll, conducted by the Emnid Institute for the Bild newspaper.

That would catapult the party into the German parliament for the first time since its creation in 2013.

