Marine Le Pen’s niece quits politics in blow to Front National

Marion Maréchal-Le Pen, the rising star of the extreme right-wing Front National (FN), has struck a blow at her aunt, Marine Le Pen, by withdrawing from politics three days after Le Pen was defeated in the French presidential election, and at the very moment the FN begins campaigning for the June 11th and 18th legislative elections.

Ms Maréchal-Le Pen became the youngest deputy in the National Assembly five years ago, when she was only 22 years old. She led the FN list for the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (Paca) region in December 2015 regional elections, and sat on the regional council as well as in the Paris assembly.

Ms Maréchal-Le Pen was the only FN official who conveyed a youthful image in a country that has just elevated 39-year-old Emmanuel Macron to the presidency.

Ms Maréchal-Le Pen announced her decision in a letter to the regional newspaper Vaucluse Matin-Le Dauphiné. She said she would not stand for re-election to the National Assembly, and was stepping down from the Paca regional council for personal reasons.

Ms Maréchal-Le Pen, who recently divorced, said she wanted to spend more time with her 2½-year-old daughter, Olympe.

Unlike Marine Le Pen, Ms Maréchal-Le Pen is a strong believer in liberal economics. She said she wants to gain experience in business.

Difficult relations

But the difficult relations between aunt and niece are believed to be the main reason for Ms Maréchal-Le Pen’s departure. Ms Le Pen (48) may be jealous of Ms Maréchal-Le Pen for taking her place in the affection of the party’s founder, Jean-Marie Le Pen.

Ms Maréchal-Le Pen is more attractive and a more relaxed and articulate public speaker than her aunt. During her election campaign, Ms Le Pen said she “owed nothing” to her niece, who campaigned hard for the FN leader, and that if she won, there would be no place in her cabinet for the younger woman.

Ms Le Pen said her niece was “too stiff” and inexperienced to merit a government portfolio. She also wanted to avoid accusations of nepotism.

On March 30th, in the midst of the presidential campaign, Ms Maréchal-Le Pen told Paris Première television that she wanted to experience work other than politics. “The important thing is to do it at the right moment, because I don’t want to hurt my party. In know that any step I take will be analysed and immediately seen as a war against Marine. I will do it in my own time.”

Jean-Marie Le Pen reacted to his grand-daughter’s departure in an interview with Le Figaro. “If there is not an extremely serious reason for this decision, I consider it desertion,” he said. “That in the midst of a legislative battle, one of the most loved and admired stars of the movement gives up, can have terrible consequences. I hope she took the full measure of it. In mid political battle, I find this decision regrettable.”

‘Not a desertion’

Ms Maréchal-Le Pen’s colleague Gilbert Collard, the only other FN-affiliated deputy in the National Assembly, said Jean-Marie Le Pen, who fought in the Algerian war, “ought to hang up his paratrooper’s beret or his soldier’s helmet. We’re not at war. This is not a desertion.”

Marine Le Pen expelled Jean-Marie Le Pen from the party two years ago. He made no secret of his preference for Marion, who he saw as faithful to FN tradition. Grandfather and granddaughter railed against the power of Florian Philippot, an FN vice-president who came from the left and who exercises great influence over Marine Le Pen.

Jean-Marie Le Pen refers to Mr Philippot and his acolytes as a “gay lobby” within the FN. Ms Maréchal-Le Pen is a devout Catholic. She clashed with Mr Philippot when she suggested that the state should not reimburse abortions.

Ms Maréchal-Le Pen’s departure may be a case of reculer pour mieux sauter. Mr Collard said it was “a lifestyle choice that everyone should respect” but foretold “a helluva future” for the young mother.

In her letter to Vaucluse Matin, Ms Maréchal Le Pen wrote: “My idea of a good political leader means I need experience other than political success in elections. I have not given up politics for good. The love of my country is nailed to my heart and I could never remain indifferent to the suffering of my compatriots.”