Many feared dead after hotel hit by avalanche in Italy

Some 30 people are feared dead after an avalanche buried a mountain hotel in an earthquake-hit region of central Italy.

Up to 30 people, including guests and workers, were believed to be in the hotel when the avalanche hit on Wednesday night, officials said.

SkyTG24 television said some dead were found inside the Hotel Rigopiano, which is described on its website as a “posh mountainside hotel resort with spa” in the town of Farindola in the Gran Sasso National Park in the central Abruzzo region.

On its website, Italian news agency Ansa quoted the head of a rescue squad that reached the hotel as saying “there are many dead.”

Rescuers have been calling out to survivors at the hotel but no one has responded, the news agency ANSA reported.

However other officials said it was too early to say if anyone might have died.

“Around 30 people are unaccounted for, between guests and workers at the Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola,” Fabrizio Curcio, head of Italy’s civil protection department, told reporters.

The avalanche collapsed part of the four-storey hotel, which is some 1,200 metres (4,000 ft) above sea level, and moved it some 10 metres (30 ft) according to media reports.

A wall of snow and debris hit the hotel on Wednesday evening, just hours after four strong earthquakes had shaken central Italy, sparking fears about possible avalanches.

Two men who were outside the building at the time of the disaster and raised the alarm.

“I am alive because I went to get something from my car,“ one of the two, Giampiero Parete, told medical staff, according to la Repubblica website.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has said there is no indication of any Irish citizens being involved and advised that those in the area follow the advice of the local authorities.

Rescue efforts

Blocked roads in the area meant the first rescuers only arrived at 4.30 am local time (3.30am Irish time) after they had skied through a heavy snow storm to reach the site.

After dawn broke, emergency services sent in helicopters. “We’re dropping our rescue units down by helicopter and they are starting to dig,“ said Luca Cari, spokesman for the national fire brigades.

A base camp for rescue workers was set up in the town of Penne, some 10 km (6 miles) away from the Rigopiano Hotel, which was a popular 4-star spa resort with 43 rooms.

An aerial shot of the hotel released by the fire brigade showed just the last floor and the roof visible above a thick blanket of snow. Initial television pictures showed that mounds of snow and debris had smashed through a hotel wall into the lobby.

The mountainous region of central Italy has been struck by a series of earthquakes since August which destroyed historic sites in dozens of towns and hamlets.

A deadly quake in August killed nearly 300 people, but no-one died in the strong aftershocks in October largely because population centres had already been evacuated. In the meantime, the entire region has been hit by cold weather and buffeted by snowstorms, piling more suffering on to the hard-hit population.

Anyone with serious concerns for Irish citizens in the area can call +39 06 585 2381/+353 1 408 2527.

Agencies