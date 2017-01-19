‘Many dead’ after hotel hit by avalanche in Italy

A number of people were killed in a small hotel that was hit by an avalanche in the mountains of central Italy after a series of earthquakes, Italian media reported on Thursday.

Up to 30 people, including guests and workers, were believed to be in the three storey hotel when the avalanche hit on Wednesday night, officials said.

SkyTG24 television said some dead were found inside the Hotel Rigopiano in the town of Farindola in the Gran Sasso National Park in the central Abruzzo region.

On its website, Italian news agency Ansa quoted the head of a rescue squad that reached the hotel as saying “there are many dead.”

However other officials said it was too early to say if anyone might have died.

tragedia #Rigopiano, dentro l'hotel non risponde nessuno. si teme il peggio. 30 gli ospiti, 2 salvati nella nottepic.twitter.com/RB1NnKdeHx — Crisi Finanziaria (@Crisi_Finanza) January 19, 2017

The civil protection agency said it is working to get emergency vehicles to the hotel through roads covered in snow, joining initial rescue efforts overnight by alpine rescue squads.

Mountain rescue teams reached the hotel by skis at around 4am local time (3am Irish time), Sky TG24 reported.

Video footage showed rescuers with shovels digging through a wall of snow, and at least one man being led through the cleared path.

An ambulance was blocked several miles from the hotel, according to Sky News.

Earthquakes hit the region on Wednesday, including one with a 5.7 magnitude.

The hotel is located about 48km from the coastal city of Pescara.

The mountainous region of central Italy has been struck by a series of earthquakes since August which destroyed historic sites in dozens of towns and hamlets.

A deadly quake in August killed nearly 300 people, but no-one died in the strong aftershocks in October largely because population centres had already been evacuated. In the meantime, the entire region has been hit by cold weather and buffeted by snowstorms, piling more suffering on to the hard-hit population.

