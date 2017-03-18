Man shot dead after incident at Orly airport in Paris

The man who was shot dead by soldiers at Orly airport on Saturday was the same individual who had shot at security services earlier in the morning in northern Paris and was a radicalised Muslim known to authorities, a police source said.

“A police road check took place in Stains (northern Paris) this morning at 0700. It turned bad and the individual shot at the officers before fleeing,” one police source said.

“This same man - a radicalised Muslim known to intelligence services and the justice system - then took a Famas (assault weapon) from a soldier at Orly’s southern terminal ... before being shot dead by a soldier.”

#Orly #airport On going special operations led by the #Police. We advise passengers & families not to come to the airport. #en — Paris Aéroport (@ParisAeroport) March 18, 2017

A second police source said the two incidents were linked.

The incidents come weeks before France holds presidential elections. The country remains on high alert after attacks by Islamic State militants killed scores of people in the last two years and a state of emergency is in place until at least the end of July.

Around 3,000 passengers were evacuated from the airport, the second busiest in the country.

Flights were suspended from both terminals of the airport and some flights were diverted to Charles de Gaulle airport north of the capital, airport operator ADP said.

