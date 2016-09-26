Man in his 60s opens fire near supermarket outside Paris

French police officials said on Monday a man had opened fire near a supermarket west of Paris and injured two people.

The incident occurred in Port-Marly, about 20km or so west of Paris.

According to BFM TV, the man was known to police for violent behaviour.

The incident is not considered to be a possible act of terrorism, said a spokeswoman for the Versailles public prosecutor’s office.

The spokeswoman said the man, believed to be in his 60s, went back to his home and elite police were now at the building.

“He went home and the [elite police unit] is readying for negotiations with him,” said the spokeswoman.

