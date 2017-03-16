Man arrested after at least two injured in French school shooting

A shooting has taken place at a high school in the small southern French town of Grasse, injuring at least two people, a police source said.

One man who has been arrested is a 17-year-old student, unknown to police, who was carrying rifle, two handguns and two grenades, said a police source. A second person was possibly being sought.

Grasse Town Hall said the incident was not terrorist related.

Local emergency services advised residents on Twitter to stay at home. The government launched its mobile telephone application warning of a “terrorist” attack.

Agencies