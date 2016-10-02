Low turnout invalidates Hungary’s refugee referendum

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban hailed an “outstanding” victory in a referendum on refugee policy last night, despite low turnout rendering the vote invalid.

The fiercely anti-immigration Mr Orban had hoped his compatriots would join him in voting no to the question of whether the European Union should have the power to relocate refugees to Hungary without the approval of parliament.

Officials said that, with almost all votes counted, 98.3 per cent of valid ballots backed the government’s No position.

However, turnout – which must be over 50 per cent to make the result legal – was just 43.9 per cent, and 4 percent of ballots were spoiled.

Mr Orban’s government called the referendum – and spent €16 million on its No campaign – in a bid to secure strong public backing for his rejection of a German-led quota scheme to distribute refugees among EU member states.

“Brussels or Budapest, that was the question, and the people said Budapest,” Mr Orban said last night.

“I will propose to change the constitution [which] shall reflect the will of the people. We will make Brussels understand that it cannot ignore the will of Hungarian voters.”

Hungary has already launched legal action to block an existing EU plan to relocate 160,000 refugees around the bloc, and it erected fences on its southern borders a year ago to divert asylum seekers.

Unwanted people

“The most important issue next week is for me to go to Brussels to hold negotiations and try, with the help of this result – if the result is appropriate – to ensure that it will not be mandatory for Hungary to take in the kind of people that we don’t want,” Mr Orban said after voting in Budapest.

“We are proud to be the first to be able to vote on this question, but unfortunately we are the only ones. I would be happy to see other countries follow.”

Mr Orban has called the mostly Muslim migrants reaching Europe a “poison” that threatens the continent’s security, identity and culture; critics accuse him of stoking fear and xenophobia to distract from Hungary’s problems with corruption and a sluggish economy.

Officials said turnout was strongest in southern areas bordering Serbia and Croatia, which hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers transited last year en route to wealthier and more welcoming EU states such as Germany.

Even in villages near the border, however, opinion was divided on Mr Orban’s policies and on whether and how to vote.

“I think the fence is a bad idea, and we should help real refugees fleeing war,” said Antal Kovacs (59) in the village of Asotthalom, where the main street and passing buses were emblazoned with the government’s No message.

“More people think like me than you would imagine. But people are afraid to speak their minds, especially if they are somehow connected to the mayor or local authorities.”

The mayor is Laszlo Toroczkai, a vice-chairman of the far-right Jobbik party, who is credited with first proposing the border fence some 18 months ago.

The refugee crisis brought him to national prominence, and SUVs driven by the “field patrol” that he created to look for people illegally crossing the border are a regular sight on local country lanes, along with police and army vehicles.

“Lots of migrants came through here before they built the fence, but I was never scared of them. Most people around here do support the fence, but their fears have been fed by politicians and what they are told on television,” said another Asotthalom resident, Sandor Kis (69).

Tactic of confrontation

“I’m not going to vote. It’s a fake question because I don’t think there will be quotas anyway. Orban’s main tactic has always been to make confrontation, and he’s doing that now. Bad relations with the EU are no good for Hungary. Look at Hungary’s friends – Russia and Turkey – and you’ll see the way we’re heading.”

Another villager, who identified herself as Cornelia (40), expressed the views that surveys suggested would prevail in the referendum.

“I support No. Things are much better since the fence was built,” she said. “Last year, there were migrants all over the place, our little bus station was full of them and there was trash everywhere,” she added.

Sudden influx

Cornelia said she had not heard of any trouble being caused by the passing asylum seekers, but described the unease of residents in this remote village over the sudden influx of people from countries like Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

“In other parts of Hungary they may not feel like we do. But I support the mayor like lots of people here. Hungary’s economy is not very strong, and it would be hard to cope with lots of migrants.”

Asotthalom resident Margit Nagy-Patakine (56) said she would vote Yes, but feared it would be futile.

“The result’s already decided – of course Orban will get his 50 per cent,” she said.

Mr Kovacs agreed: “Can we believe the results? Who is monitoring this referendum?” he asked. “Orban would do a deal with the devil to get what he wants.”