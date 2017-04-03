Live: St Petersburg metro explosions kill at least 10

Two explosions have hit the St Petersburg metro, according to witness reports. One of the blasts apparently occurred at the Sennaya Ploshchad station in the centre of Russia’s second biggest city with the second occurring at the Technological Institute.

A spokesman for Russia’s anti-terrorism committee said 10 people have died in the explosions while other officials have said up to 50 have been injured.

Russian president Vladimir Putin said the government was considering all possible causes for the blasts, including terrorism.

“I have already spoken to the head of our special services, they are working to ascertain the cause (of the blasts),” said Mr Putin, at a meeting with Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko.

“The causes are not clear, it’s too early. We will look at all possible causes, terrorism as well as common crime,” he added.

Photographs from Sennaya Ploshchad station showed a metro train in the station with one set of doors blown out and a number of people on the ground with injuries. There was no immediate information about the number of casualties or what caused the explosion.

A live stream on the Russian website Life News showed hundreds of people waiting outside the station entrance at street level, along with fire engines and police vehicles.

All St Petersburg metro stations have been closed while security has reportedly been increased on the Moscow metro.

