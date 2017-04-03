Latest reports indicate nine killed in St Petersburg metro blast

Russian security agencies found an explosive device at a metro station in central St Petersburg and made it safe, the National Anti-Terrorist Committee has said.

The device was found at the Ploshchad Vosstaniya metro station, a different location from where a blast earlier took place.

The committee also said that nine people were killed and 20 injured in the blast, which took place as a train travelled between the Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut stations.

The development comes after the carnage caused in the wake of the earlier metro station blast in St Petersburg.

The metro service said an explosive device was detonated on a train at the Sennaya Ploshchad station in Russia’s second city. The entire metro network was shut down in the aftermath of the explosion.

Photographs from the scene showed a metro train in the station with one set of doors blown out and a number of people on the ground with injuries.

The Interfax news agency quoted law enforcement sources claiming the blast was caused by explosive material placed in a carriage.

A live stream on the Russian website Life News showed hundreds of people waiting outside the station entrance at street level, along with fire engines and police vehicles.

“There was one blast in one site in between [stations] as the train arrived at the Technology Institute station from Sennaya [Ploshchad] station,” a source in the emergency services told Reuters. Russian media reported earlier that there were two blasts.

The Moscow metro said it was taking unspecified additional security measures in case of an attack there.

President Vladimir Putin, who is in St Petersburg for a meeting with the president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, said the cause of the blasts was not yet known and efforts were under way to find out.

The Russian president said it was too early to say what caused the blast but said it could be “criminal or terrorist”. Mr Putin said he had already spoken with the director of the FSB security services and other law enforcement agencies.

He said the government was considering all possible causes for the blasts, including terrorism.

“I have already spoken to the head of our special services, they are working to ascertain the cause [of the blasts],” said Mr Putin. “The causes are not clear, it’s too early. We will look at all possible causes, terrorism as well as common crime.”

Russia has been the target of attacks by separatist Islamist Chechen militants in past years. The so-called Islamic State, which has drawn recruits from the ranks of Chechen rebels, has also threatened attacks across Russia in retaliation for Russian military intervention in Syria.

Russian airforce and special forces have been backing Syrian president Bashar al-Assad in fighting rebel groups and Islamic State fighters now being driven out of their Syrian stronghold.

Russia has been on particular alert against Chechen rebels returning from Syria and wary of any attempts to resume attacks that dogged the country several years ago.

At least 38 people were killed in 2010 when two female suicide bombers detonated bombs on packed Moscow metro trains. More than 330 people, half of them children, were killed in 2004 when police stormed a school in southern Russia after a hostage taking by Islamist militants.

In 2002, 120 hostages were killed when police stormed a Moscow theatre to end another hostage taking. Mr Putin, as then prime minister, launched a 1999 campaign to crush a separatist government in the Muslim southern region of Chechnya and as president continued a hard line in suppressing rebellion.

– (Guardian service/Reuters)