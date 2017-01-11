Kim Kardashian’s chaffeur released in robbery investigation

A chauffeur and two other men have been released by French investigators looking into the robbery of reality TV star Kim Kardashian at a Paris apartment, in which $10 million (about €9 million) worth of jewellery was stolen.

The driver’s brother and 13 other people remained in custody on Wednesday after a round of arrests this week, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office.

Authorities are focusing on the possibility that the robbery at the rented property last October was an inside job.

Officials have said that brothers Michael Madar (40) and Gary Madar (27) both worked for the car service company used by the star when she was in Paris and were among those arrested.

It was unclear which brother was driving Kardashian on the night of the robbery.

An investigating judge may travel to the US to speak to the star.

AP