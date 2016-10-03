Kim Kardashian held at gunpoint in Paris hotel

Kim Kardashian has been held up at gunpoint in a Paris hotel room by masked men dressed as police officers who reportedly stole jewellery worth several million dollars.

Her spokeswoman said the reality TV star “is badly shaken but physically unharmed” after her ordeal on Sunday night, but offered no other details.

A Paris police official confirmed there was a robbery involving

Kardashian, and that an investigation was under way.

Kardashian West has been in Paris since last week for fashion week and had attended the Balenciaga show earlier on Sunday.

The 35-year-old reality star had then sat in the front row at the Givenchy show, with her sister Kourtney and their mother, Kris Jenner, in a show of support of their sister, Kendall Jenner, who was modelling in the presentation.

The family has been uncharacteristically silent on social media since the report involving Kardashian West.

Her husband, Kanye West, had abruptly ended his performance at the Meadows music and arts festival at Citi Field in New York on Sunday night.

He stopped midway through his performance of Heartless, citing a “family emergency”.

This was confirmed by the Meadows NYC on Twitter.

Kardashian West is herself a prolific user of Twitter and Snapchat but, at the time of writing, she had not posted about the incident to social media.

In a separate incident in Paris on Wednesday, she was rushed by a man while getting out of her vehicle prompting her security team to step in.

A self-described “entertainment Hollywood reporter” from Ukraine had attempted to grab the model Gigi Hadid in Milan days earlier.

Kardashian West tweeted after the incident: “My security [Paschal Duvier] is a G.”

On Sunday, before the incident reportedly took place, she had joked about Duvier crashing her paparazzi shots.

