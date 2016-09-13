Juncker to make first post-Brexit address to MEPs on EU future

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker will deliver a keynote speech on the future of Europe at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday, in the first major intervention by the commission’s chief since Britain’s decision to leave the EU.

In his annual address to the assembly, Mr Juncker is expected to highlight the European Union’s need to tackle under-investment, communicate its message better to citizens, and outline plans to further pan-European co-operation in the field of security and defence.

The speech, to be delivered to MEPs at the plenary session in Strasbourg comes two days before EU leaders – bar Britain’s – gather in Bratislava to assess the next steps forward for the European Union. Britain will not be represented at the meeting which is being cast as a meeting of “EU 27” rather than an EU summit. While Britain remains a member of the European Union it will continue to be represented at European Council and regular council meetings, with prime minister Theresa May due to attend her first EU summit on October 20th in Brussels.

Among the specific proposals under consideration are plans to improve intelligence-sharing between member states, strengthening data-requirements on individuals entering the EU, and new proposals to develop the potential of the single digital market.

In particular, Mr Juncker’s speech is expected to emphasise the EU’s ability to respond to citizens’ concerns over the issues of security and counterterrorism, building on his proposal for a European “security union” outlined in April in the wake of terrorist attacks on the Continent.

Policy priorities

Mr Juncker’s speech is expected to dovetail significantly with European Council president Donald Tusk’s policy priorities which he outlined to EU leaders during bilateral meetings ahead of Friday’s summit.

With a recent eurobarometer poll showing that security and defence have eclipsed economics as the most pressing issue for EU citizens, Mr Tusk is keen to maintain the EU’s focus firmly on the refugee crisis and securing the bloc’s external border in a bid to show EU citizens that the issue is under control.

“After Brexit, it is clear that we have to regain the trust of our citizens. Showing that the EU is in control of the refugee crisis will send a strong message,” said one senior Council source.

While Mr Juncker’s address and a widely-anticipated new copyright package will dominate activity in Strasbourg, MEPs are also due to debate the European Commission’s August 30th state aid ruling against Ireland. EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager is expected to address MEPs on the ruling which found that Ireland offered US computer giant Apple €13 billion in illegal state aid over a ten-year period.

Deepening controversy

Mr Juncker’s address may also be overshadowed by deepening controversy over his handling of criticism of his predecessor Jose Manuel Barroso’s appointment to Goldman Sachs International.

Following a petition signed by more than 140,000 people and a request for clarification by EU Ombudsman Emily O’Reilly , Mr Barroso’s appointment to the bank has been put before a European Commisson ethics committee.

Mr Barroso, who served two terms at the helm of the European Commission from 2004 to 2014, was appointed by the London-based division of the US bank in July to advise on the fallout from the British referendum vote. His salary has not been disclosed.

Former EU commissioners must secure the commission’s approval before taking up positions within 18 months of leaving. Mr Barroso assumed his position 20 months after leaving the EU’s top job.

The former Portuguese prime minister has dismissed the claims against him as “baseless and wholly unmerited”.