Italy’s political and financial woes a threat to European stability
Matteo Renzi’s resignation is latest upset to a Europe facing altered leadership landscape
Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi: was a committed European and powerful voice against the austerity promulgated by Berlin and Brussels. Photograph: Alessandro Bianchi
Political instability reached the shores of continental Europe this week as Austrian and Italian voters went to the polls in two very different, but equally important, ballots.