Italy earthquake: centre and south rocked by 6.6 magnitude shock

A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 has rocked central and southern Italy.

It has sent already damaged buildings crumbling after a week of quakes in the area that have left thousands homeless.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or death.

Residents already rattled by a constant trembling of the earth rushed into piazzas and streets after being roused from bed by the quake which struck at 7.40am local time.

Nuns rushed out of their church in Norcia as the clock tower appeared about to crumble.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre put the magnitude at 6.6 or 6.5 with an epicentre of 132 kilometres north-east of Rome and 67 kilometres east of Perugia, near the epicentre of last week’s quakes.

The US Geological Survey put the magnitude at 6.6.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences put the magnitude at 6.5 and said it had a depth of 10 kilometres, a relatively shallow quake near the surface but in the norm for the quake-prone Apennine Mountain region.

Agencies