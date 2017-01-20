Italy avalanche: Rescue crews continue to search for survivors

Rescue crews are still searching for some 30 people trapped inside an Italian mountain resort flattened by a huge avalanche on Thursday morning.

Italy’s civil protection agency on Friday said the work continued throughout the night with searchlights, and would accelerate with the arrival of daylight.

So far two bodies have been recovered, and RAI state TV said two more bodies have been located in the snow.

The search has been hampered by snow blocking the only road in, concern the buildings would collapse and fear of a fresh avalanche.

The first rescue teams arrived on skis, and firefighters were dropped in by helicopter.

Overnight the road was widened to bring in heavier vehicles to aid with the search.

Guests at the three-storey Hotel Rigopiano in the central Abruzzo region alerted emergency workers on Wednesday and rescue workers had to reach the four-star spa in earthquake-stricken central Italy resort by skis.

Two people escaped the devastation at the Hotel Rigopiano, in the mountains of the Gran Sasso range, and called for help — but it took hours for responders to arrive to the remote zone.

Days of heavy snowfall

Days of heavy snowfall had knocked out electricity and phone lines in many central Italian towns and hamlets, compounded by four powerful earthquakes that struck the region on Wednesday. It was not immediately clear which, if any, of the quakes triggered the avalanche. But firefighters said the sheer violence of the snow slide uprooted trees in its wake and wiped out parts of the hotel, leaving only some structures standing and others down the mountainside. “There are mattresses that are hundreds of metres away from where the building was,” Luca Cari, firefighters’ spokesman, told the ANSA news agency.

The hotel in the Abruzzo region is about 48km from the coastal city of Pescara, at an altitude of about 1,200 metres.

The area, which has been buried under snowfall for days, is located in the broad swathe of central Italy between Rieti and Teramo that was jolted by Wednesday’s quakes, one of which had a 5.7 magnitude. Accounts emerged of hotel guests messaging rescuers and friends for help on Wednesday, with at least one attempt at raising the alarm rebuffed for several hours.

Giampiero Parete, a chef on holiday at the hotel, called his boss when the avalanche struck and begged for him to mobilise rescue crews. His wife Adriana and two children, Ludovica and Gianfilippo, were trapped inside, employer Quintino Marcella said.

Mr Parete had left the hotel briefly to get some medicine for his wife from their car, and survived as a result. “He said the hotel was submerged and to call rescue crews,” Mr Marcella said, adding that he phoned police and the Pescara prefect’s office, but that no one believed him.

The Romanian foreign ministry reported three Romanian citizens missing in the hotel - an adult and two children; they were believed to be Mr Parete’s family.

AP