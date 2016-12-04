Italian PM Matteo Renzi resigns as referendum lost

Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi has resigned tonight after it became clear he would lose the constitutional referendum he had staked his post on, as exit polls showed Italians joining the global backlash against establishment politics.

“I have lost and I say it out loud,” Renzi told a news conference, adding he would submit his resignation on Monday.

Mr Renzi’s plans to rein in the power of the Italian senate were rejected by a resounding majority of voters, according to a weighted exit poll by IPR Marketing-Piepoli Institute for state broadcaster RAI.

The projection estimated those voting Yes to back the reform at 39-43 per cent, compared with 57-61 per cent for No.

However, exit polls have at times proved unreliable in Italy, underestimating Mr Renzi’s 2014 victory in European elections by 10 percentage points.

The 41-year-old premier’s pledge to resign in the event of losing had raised concerns about political stability before the vote, with euro volatility spiking and bank stocks trading near a three-year low.

Many Italians were more sanguine, as the country’s mainstream parties prepared contingency plans to ensure government will keep functioning.

Possible successors to Mr Renzi who might be asked to lead a caretaker government include finance minister Pier Carlo Padoan, senate speaker Pietro Grasso and culture minister Dario Franceschini.

An opinion poll by the IPSOS institute released last month showed that 47 per cent of Italians believed the result of the referendum would not change anything in the country and only 9 per cent said they thought it would make things worse.

The euro slid in Asia after exit polls showed Mr Renzi clearly losing the referendum.

The single currency dropped to $1.0577 in thin trade, after starting around $1.0645 earlier.

The No vote is expected to lead to renewed tensions on the financial markets. A major fear will be that it will throw the planned restructuring of the Italian banking sector off course.

Troubled bank Monte dei Paschi di Sienna needs to raise €5 billion from investors as part of a restructuring programme already under way and may now struggle to do so. A sharp fall in Italian bank shares could also lead to wider problems for the sector.

The news could also push the euro lower on financial markets.

The vote, by raising fears about Italy’s euro membership, could also lead to fresh speculation about the future of the euro, leading to wider uncertainty on the financial markets.

– Bloomberg/Reuters