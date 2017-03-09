Italian motorway bridge collapse leaves two dead
A car was crushed when an overpass fell on to Italy’s main Adriatic coast highway
An overpass that collapsed on to Italy’s main Adriatic coast highway on Thursday. Photograph: Ansa via AP
An overpass has collapsed on to Italy’s main Adriatic coast motorway, crushing a car and reportedly killing two people inside.
The overpass had been closed to traffic and was under construction when it collapsed on to the A14 motorway between Ancona and Loreto.
The Ansa news agency said two people were killed and two construction workers were slightly injured in the incident.
PA