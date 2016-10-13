It’s hard Brexit or no Brexit for UK, says Donald Tusk

European Council President Donald Tusk today raised the prospect that Britain might ultimately not in fact leave the European Union - because it would discover any form of divorce from the EU will mean a damaging “hard Brexit”.

The former Polish premier, who will oversee negotiations between London and Brussels, stressed that such a reversal of the result of June’s referendum was highly improbable.

However, he added Britain had little chance of securing a “soft Brexit” - keeping most benefits of EU membership without also accepting the perceived costs of that membership.

“It is useless to speculate about ‘soft Brexit’,” he said in a speech at the European Policy Centre in Brussels. “These would be purely theoretical speculations. In my opinion, the only real alternative to a ‘hard Brexit’ is ‘no Brexit’. Even if today hardly anyone believes in such a possibility.”

