Istanbul nightclub attack suspect identified, ‘admits guilt’

The suspected gunman who killed 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub on New Year’s Day was born in Uzbekistan and received training in Afghanistan, Istanbul governor Vasip Sahin said on Tuesday after police caught him in a city suburb.

Mr Sahin told reporters that the alleged attacker, whom he named as Abdulgadir Masharipov, born in 1983, had admitted his guilt and his fingerprints matched those at the scene. He is believed to have entered Turkey in January 2016.

There were strong indications that the suspect, who spoke four languages, had entered Turkey illegally through its eastern borders, Sahin said, adding that it was clear the attack was carried out on behalf of Islamic State.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told reporters in Ankara that the man was being questioned by police and expressed hope that the interrogation would unveil the “forces” behind the attack, which was claimed by the Islamic State group.

“The vile terrorist who attacked the place of entertainment on New Year’s Eve and led to the loss of so many lives has been captured,” Mr Yildirim said.

He added: “What is important is for the suspect to be captured and for the forces behind it to be revealed.”

The premier refused to give further details on the arrest or the investigation, saying authorities would provide specifics “in time”.

The statements come hours after police began questioning the suspect, who was identified in Turkish media reports and was caught in a police operation at a luxury residential complex in Istanbul.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said a man from Kyrgyzstan and three women — from Somalia, Senegal and Egypt — were also detained in the raid, while the gunman’s four-year-old son was taken into protective custody.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the nightclub massacre, saying the attack in the early hours of January 1st was in reprisal for Turkish military operations in northern Syria. The man identified as the suspect had been on the run since the attack.

Anadolu said police have also carried out raids on members of a suspected Uzbek Islamic State cell in five Istanbul neighbourhoods, and detained several people.

Authorities had set up a 1,000-strong force to capture the gunman, Anadolu said.

Photographs from raids, widely published in the Turkish media, showed a bruised, black-haired man in a grey, bloodied shirt being held by his neck. NTV television said the gunman had resisted arrest.

Agencies