Islamic State claims responsibility for Istanbul attack

Islamic State claimed responsibility on Monday for a New Year’s Day mass shooting in a packed Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people, an attack carried out by a lone gunman who remains at large.

The jihadist group made the claim in a statement on one of its Telegram channels, a method it has used to claim attacks in the past. There was no immediate comment from Turkish officials.

“In continuation of the blessed operations that Islamic State is conducting against the protector of the cross, Turkey, a heroic soldier of the caliphate struck one of the most famous nightclubs where the Christians celebrate their apostate holiday,” the statement said.

Nato member Turkey is part of the US-led coalition against Islamic State and launched an incursion into Syria in August to drive the radical Sunni militants from its borders.

The authorities believe the assailant may be from a Central Asian nation and suspect he had links to Islamic State, Turkey’s Hurriyet newspaper said. Police distributed a hazy black-and-white photo of the alleged attacker taken from security footage.

The shooting at the Reina nightclub on the shores of Istanbul’s Bosphorus waterway shook Turkey as it tries to recover from a failed July coup and a series of deadly bombings in cities including Istanbul and the capital Ankara, some blamed on Islamic State and others claimed by Kurdish militants.

Some people jumped into the Bosphorus to save themselves after the attacker began shooting at random just over an hour into the new year. Witnesses described diving under tables as he walked around spraying bullets from an automatic rifle.

Nationals of Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Lebanon, Libya, Israel, India, a Turkish-Belgian dual citizen and a Franco-Tunisian woman were among those killed, officials said. Saudi newspaper al-Riyadh said five of the dead were from Saudi Arabia.

Security services had been on alert across Europe for new year celebrations following an attack on a Christmas market in Berlin that killed 12 people. Only days ago, an online message from a pro-Islamic State group called for attacks by “lone wolves” on “celebrations, gatherings and clubs”.

Meanwhile, a massive manhunt is under way across Istanbul to capture the perpetrator of the attack.

After shooting a police officer and a civilian outside the club in Istanbul’s central Ortakoy district, the assailant entered the venue and unloaded hundreds of rounds into a crowd of between 600 and 700 people celebrating the start of the new year.

The perpetrator is thought to have fled the Reina nightclub along with patrons as they ran out of the seaside venue. Authorities have not commented on whether the man may be connected to terrorist groups.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey, which is facing the twin threat of Kurdish separatists and Islamic State jihadists, would continue to fight terrorism.

“They are trying to create chaos, demoralise our people, and destabilise our country with abominable attacks which target civilians . . . Turkey is firm on doing whatever it takes to protect its citizens’ safety and peace in the region. Turkey will stand together and not give passage to the dirty games of terrorists,” he said on Sunday.

Turkey has suffered a drastic rise in the number of terrorist attacks in recent weeks, with a bombing by Kurdish separatists at Besiktas stadium on December 10th killing 45 people, mostly riot police. A Turkish security guard who survived the December 10th attack was killed by the gunman at the nightclub, local media reported.

Foreign partygoers made up the majority of the casualties at the Reina club, which for a decade has been popular with international visitors to the city. Seven Saudi nationals in addition to four people from Iraq, three Jordanians, two each from India and Tunisia, as well as citizens of Israel, Syria, Lebanon, Canada and Belgium died in the attack that took place at 1.15am on Sunday morning. Four people are said to remain in a critical condition in hospital.

Reuters