Irish official to join European Commission Brexit taskforce

An Irish official has been appointed to the European Commission’s Brexit negotiating team in Brussels as the European Union steps up preparations for Britain’s exit.

Irish man Tadhg O’Briain is to join the commission’s Brexit taskforce led by former EU commissioner Michel Barnier.

Mr O’Briain will join a team of more than a dozen people who will be at the forefront of the EU’s negotiations with Britain.

The appointment of an Irish national is a significant development for Ireland and follows behind-the-scene efforts by the Government to secure an Irish representative on the team.

Mr O’Briain joined the commission in 2008 having previously worked as an economist in the Northern Irish office in Belfast for four years and in various finance roles in the private sector. More recently, he has held senior positions in the commission’s secretariat general and energy divisions.

The commission established a Brexit taskforce in the wake of Britain’s vote to leave the European Union in June.

Headed by former French commissioner Michel Barnier, it will manage the technical discussions with Britain about withdrawing from the EU, once Downing Street activates Article 50, the exit clause for withdrawal.

The European Council, which represents member states, is expected to lead the political direction of the negotiations under the leadership of its president Donald Tusk.

Mr O’Briain will join a team of more than a dozen EU officials drawn from across the various sectors of the European Commission.

Commission officials – who have insisted they will not give a “running commentary” on the make-up or activities of the team – have indicated that staff numbers in the taskforce are likely to increase as the discussions intensify.

In addition to the taskforce the team will liaise closely with representatives from each of the commission’s “directorate generals” – or divisions – as issues relating to Brexit arise. German trade official Sabine Weyand has been appointed as deputy chief negotiator for the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the EU has insisted that the bloc will negotiate en masse with Britain about a new trade agreement, there is hope in Government circles that issues relating to Northern Ireland and the common travel area will be given due consideration in the negotiations.

Speaking at an EU summit in Brussels two weeks ago, Taoiseach Enda Kenny said he discussed the Irish situation with commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, who suggested the issue arising from North-South relations may be considered early on in the negotiation process.

However, Mr Kenny added: “This will not be easy, and there will be very tough negotiations with the UK government from the European view when the negotiations start.”

It is understood the Taoiseach outlined the unique implications for Northern Ireland during his meeting with Mr Barnier during the Brexit negotiator’s official visit to Dublin last month. Mr Barnier also discussed the issue of North-South relations during meetings with Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan and Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald.