Injured Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says Russia preventing travel

Kremlin critic and opposition leader Alexei Navalny has said the authorities in Russia are stopping him from going abroad to seek urgent medical treatment after an attack that left him almost blind in one eye.

Mr Navalny said the authorities had unexpectedly issued him with an international passport of the kind Russians need to travel abroad after refusing to do so for the last five years.

That had given him the impression he could fly to a foreign clinic to get treatment for a chemical burn that has robbed him of most of the sight in his right eye after an assailant threw green liquid in his face on April 27th, he said.

A shot from on March 30th last shows Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was arrested during a March 26th anti-corruption rally, gesturing during an appeal hearing at a court in Moscow. Photograph: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images

However, he added a senior official from the country’s prison service had phoned his lawyer on Thursday to say Mr Navalny could not travel abroad because of an embezzlement conviction against him.

Suspended sentence

Mr Navalny says the conviction, which came with a five-year suspended prison sentence, was politically motivated and aimed at sabotaging his plans to run for president in March next year.

“So they gave me a foreign travel passport, but have banned me from travelling,” Mr Navalny said on social media. “Why did they give it [the passport] to me then? To use it to wrap up fish?”

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny after unknown attackers doused him with green fluid outside a conference venue in Moscow, Russia, late last month. File photograph: Evgeny Feldman/Pool Photo via AP

Mr Navalny said he had only 15 per cent vision in his right eye, but there was a chance it could get better with treatment.

Mr Navalny, who a senior election official said on Wednesday was ineligible to run for president, organised the biggest anti-government protests in years in March, and has become the most prominent opposition challenger to President Vladimir Putin, who is expected to run for what would be a fourth presidential term next year.

Reuters