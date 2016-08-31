Huge cocaine shipment discovered at Coca-Cola factory

Workers at a Coca-Cola factory in southern France have found a huge shipment of cocaine inside a shipment of orange juice.

Sacks containing 370kg of cocaine were hidden in a container holding orange juice from Costa Rica, said a spokesman for Coca-Cola France.

Employees immediately notified police and an investigation into trafficking and importing of illegal drugs has been opened by the Marseille prosecutor’s office.

The factory in the town of Signes, near the Mediterranean, produces concentrates for various drinks.

Coca leaves were reportedly used in the original Coca-Cola drink in the 19th-century, although the company says cocaine has never been an “added ingredient”.

