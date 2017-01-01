Gunman dressed as Santa kills at least 35 in Istanbul nightclub

A gunman believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume has opened fire at an Istanbul nightclub during New Year celebrations, killing at least 35 people and wounding 40 others in what the province’s governor described as a terror attack.

Vasip Sahin said the attacker, armed with a long-barrelled weapon, killed a policeman and a civilian outside the popular Reina nightclub in the city’s Ortakoy district before entering and firing on people partying inside.

He did not say who may have carried out the attack.

“Unfortunately (he) rained bullets in a very cruel and merciless way on innocent people who were there to celebrate New Year and have fun,” Mr Sahin said.

News reports said the gunman entered the club at 1.45am local time, dressed in a Santa Claus costume.

Some customers jumped into the waters of the Bosporus to escape the attack, it was reported.

The attacker is believed to have shot at police outside the nightclub before entering and firing on people inside.

NTV said the assailant may still be inside the nightclub.

Police in riot gear and machine guns, backed up by armoured vehicles, blocked the area close to the club, one of the most popular nightspots in Istanbul, in the heavy rain.

Several ambulances flashing blue lights arrived on the scene, some taking wounded to local hospitals.

Around 600 people were celebrating New Year’s Eve at the nightclub and revellers fled the scene after the attack.

The club is near the scenes of recent suicide attacks that killed dozens near a football stadium.

Istanbul had already been under heavy security surveillance during the festivities, with police mounting machine guns and armoured vehicles on the streets.

Security measures had been heightened in major Turkish cities, with police barring traffic leading to key squares in Istanbul and the capital Ankara.

In Istanbul, 17,000 police officers were put on duty, some camouflaged as Santa Claus and others as street vendors, state news agency Anadolu said.

Ankara and Istanbul have been targeted by several attacks in 2016 carried out by the Islamic State terror group or Kurdish rebels, killing more than 180 people.

– AP