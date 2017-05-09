Girl (6) dies and six others hurt as bouncy castle blows away

A six-year-old girl has died and six other children have been injured after an inflatable bouncy castle came free and flew into the air, hurling the children to the ground, Spanish police said.

The incident happened at a restaurant in the north-eastern town of Caldes de Malavella, according to a Catalan regional government statement.

Investigating police reportedly found the castle was held down only by two of its six stakes.

The castle rose above the restaurant and landed some 130 feet away.

Officials said the restaurant did not have the proper licence for the installation.

One child remains in a serious condition while four others are also being treated for injuries. One was released from the hospital.

The children are aged between three and 11.

