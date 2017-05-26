Germany-Trump row threatens to scupper G7 meeting

EU leaders scrambled to defuse mounting tensions between Germany and the US after President Donald Trump said Germany’s trade surplus was harming the US economy, as world leaders gathered in Sicily for “the most challenging” G7 meeting in years.

Controversy swirled after the US president reportedly called Germany “bad, very bad” for flooding the US market with cars during a meeting with Jean-Claude Juncker, EU commission president, and Donald Tusk, president of the EU council, in Brussels on Thursday.

“Look at the millions of cars they sell in the US. Terrible. We’ll stop it,” Mr Trump was quoted as saying in Der Spiegel, which cited EU diplomats. Mr Trump declined to comment when asked by US reporters to confirm his remarks about Germany.

Speaking to the press in the resort town of Taormina a few hours before the beginning of the two day G7 summit, Mr Juncker sought to downplay the row. “He didn’t mean bad as bad,” Mr Juncker said in German. “He meant it as there is a problem.” Later, Mr Juncker told the Financial Times: “He was just speaking banal English.”

The row highlights the clashing visions between Mr Trump and his EU counterparts overshadowing the summit. The lack of clarity over Washington’s position on trade, as well as Russia and the Paris climate accord struck in 2015, that intends to curb greenhouse gas emissions, have led to deadlock in preparatory meetings with US “Sherpas” unable to detail the president’s position, EU diplomats have said.

More challenging

Mr Trump’s first foreign visit started off with an effusive welcome from Gulf Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia but has become more challenging with each stop.

Mr Trump riled European leaders in Brussels on Thursday, berating them for not spending enough on defence and failing to endorse Nato’s commitment to mutual defence at a meeting of the Atlantic alliance.

“This is going to be the most challenging G7 meeting in years,” Mr Tusk told reporters on Friday. “It is no secret that some leaders have different positions on climate, on trade . . . Most importantly we have to defend the rule-based international order.”

A final statement was yet to be agreed upon, with trade and climate being the “most sensitive subjects”, a French official said on Friday morning.

Mr Tusk, a Polish national, insisted on the need to “reconfirm” G7 leaders’ previous commitment to the full implementation of the “Minsk” ceasefire accord between Russia and Ukraine that will determine whether to lift economic sanctions on Russia. “We haven’t seen anything to change our position” (on sanctions), Mr Tusk said.

Mr Juncker meanwhile said the landmark Paris accord, struck by virtually every country in the world to combat global warming, should be implemented in full. Gary Cohn, Mr Trump’s economic adviser, disagreed however, suggesting that commitments agreed by the Obama administration were too harmful to the US economy.

“He wants to understand how we can bring back manufacturing, bring back jobs, but still be environmentally friendly, but not have a restriction enforced upon us that makes absolutely no sense, when every other country has a restriction that will not impede their economic growth at all,” Mr Cohn told US reporters.

On trade, Mr Cohn expected “very robust discussion” with world leaders: “If you don’t have barriers to trade or you don’t have tariffs, we won’t have tariffs. If you have tariffs, we should have tariffs,” Mr Cohn said.

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2017