Germany shooting: several people injured, including police officer

Several people were injured, including a police officer, in a shooting early on Tuesday at a Munich underground station, police in Germany said.

Munich police said in a tweet that the policewoman’s injuries were serious, and the suspect was in custody.

The shooting occurred during a morning police check at the Unterfohring underground station, Munich police spokesman Michael Riehlein said.

He had no further details, but Munich’s Merkur newspaper reported witnesses said the suspect took a police officer’s pistol and shot her, and also injured others at the scene.

Mr Riehlein said the area has been secured and that there was no danger to the wider public.

Agencies