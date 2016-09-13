Germany arrests three Syrians suspected of Isis involvement

Three Syrian men believed to have been sent to Germany last year by the Islamic State group were arrested in raids on Tuesday as part of efforts to root out extremists sent to Europe amid the migrant influx, authorities said.

The three are accused of coming to Germany in mid-November as part of Islamic State, also known as Isis, “in order either to carry out an assignment they had already received or to keep themselves ready for further instructions”, federal prosecutors said.

They are suspected of membership in a foreign terrorist organisation.

The men were arrested in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany’s northernmost state, and their apartments searched, prosecutors added.

They were identified only as Mahir Al-H (17), Mohamed A (26), and Ibrahim M (18), in keeping with German privacy rules.

The three travelled to Germany via Turkey and Greece, the route used by most migrants to Europe last year.

Mahir Al-H joined Islamic State in Raqqa, Syria, earlier last year and received weapons and explosives training, prosecutors said, before he and the other two suspects in October told an Islamic State official responsible for “operations and attacks outside the IS area” that they would travel to Europe.

The three were provided with passports by Islamic State and were given a “high four-figure sum” of cash in US dollars as well as mobile phones with a pre-installed communication programme, prosecutors said in a statement.

Extensive material seized

The federal criminal police office said that six locations in two German states were searched on Tuesday. It said that, as well as the arrests, “extensive material” was seized as evidence.

The office noted that the attacks in Paris and Brussels over the past year showed that Islamic State has used the migrant flow to send people to Europe.

It said that it knows of more than 400 tips about people among the migrants who might have a terrorist background, but most turned out to be wrong.

However, more than 60 investigations were opened.

In July, two attacks were carried out in Germany by asylum-seekers who arrived over the past two years and claimed by Islamic State.

Five people were wounded in an axe rampage on a train near Wuerzburg and 15 in a bombing outside a bar in Ansbach. Both of the attackers were killed.

Along with two other attacks in the same week-long period that were unrelated to Islamic extremism, they put the country on edge and stoked tensions over the arrival last year of hundreds of thousands of migrants.

AP