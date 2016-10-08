German police find explosives in apartment linked to bomb plot

Hundreds of German police, including specialist commandos, are combing a residential area of the eastern German city of Chemnitz on Saturday for a Syrian-born man suspected of planning a bomb attack, after failing to find him in a raid on an apartment.

The police said “several hundred grams” of explosives have been found in the apartment.

The police have detained two people in connection with the hunt for the man, Jaber Albakr, (22).

“Highly charged explosives were found in the apartment concerned in Chemnitz,” Saxony police said on Twitter, adding that they needed to evacuate more people from the residential area of the eastern city as a precaution.

We are looking for a suspect.

Police have appealed to the public to call them with any information on Jaber Albakr, who was last seen wearing a black hooded top with a bright pattern on the front.

The police deployment followed a tip-off from the domestic intelligence service, though the “where, when, how and why” of the planned attack remained unclear, said Tom Bernhardt, spokesman for the Saxony state criminal investigation office.

Police found traces of explosives in the apartment in the Fritz-Heckert neighbourhood, Mr Bernhardt said. They asked local residents to remain indoors.

“The cordoned-off area is so wide that we can almost rule out a threat to the local population,” Mr Bernhardt said.

He said it was unclear how many suspects might be involved.

In late July, Islamic State claimed responsibility for attacks on a train near Wuerzburg and at a music festival in Ansbach which wounded 20 people.

