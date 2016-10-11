Garry Kasparov wins human rights case against Russia

Chess master Garry Kasparov has won a case against Russia at the European Court of Human Rights for unlawful arrest and violation of his right to attend a rally he missed as a result of his detention.

The complaint by the former world champion and political activist dates back to 2007, when Russian authorities confiscated his ticket and passport and detained him at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow.

The detention prevented him attending an opposition political rally to be held at an EU-Russia summit in Samara.

