French police officer accidentally fires gun at François Hollande speech

At least two people have been injured after a gun was accidentally fired during a speech by president François Hollande, French media have reported.

Hollande was speaking in the town of Villognon to mark the opening of a high-speed railway line between Paris and Bordeaux when a police marksman accidentally opened fire, the Sud-Ouest newspaper reported.

The paper quoted local officials as saying the member of the elite gendarmerie protection squad was positioned on a rooftop about 100 metres from the marquee where the ceremony was taking place.

Safety off

The safety catch on the officer’s rifle was reportedly off and the shot was fired when he tripped while adjusting his position. The bullet pierced the marquee roof, hitting a waiter in the leg and a railway employee in the foot.

Hollande, who is not standing for a second term in the presidential elections next month, had just started speaking to the guests at a cocktail party to celebrate the opening of the line when the shot went off, the paper reported.

An inquiry had been opened into the incident, the officials said.

The injuries were not said to be serious and Hollande was among the guests who rushed to their aid, according to Le Parisien.

Guardian service