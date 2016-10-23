French officials to begin evacuation of Calais ‘Jungle’

Authorities will begin what may be the largest mass evacuation in France since the second World War at dawn on Monday, in what aid workers predict will be the futile demolition of the migrant camp known as the Calais “Jungle”.

President Francois Hollande promised on September 26th to dismantle the country’s largest shanty town by the end of the year. A census by the prefecture on October 11th counted 6,486 residents of the Jungle, including 1,291 unaccompanied minors.

The government has deployed 1,250 police, in addition to the 2,100 police and gendarmes already in Calais, 40 agents from the French office for immigration and integration (OFII) and a dozen translators. Pamphlets in all the languages of the camp were distributed on Sunday, explaining the procedure.

A 3,000sq m hangar adjacent to the camp has been transformed into what Fabienne Buccio, the prefect of Pas-de-Calais, calls a “bus station”. The migrants are to divide into four queues: adults, unaccompanied minors, families, and the most vulnerable, including pregnant women and those under medical treatment.

Under this triage system, each migrant will be given a colour-coded bracelet corresponding to the French region he or she chooses, taken to a tent with migrants bound for the same region, then picked up by a coach there.

The prefects at the place of destination will be notified of the coach’s departure, and the progress of each vehicle will be tracked by a satellite positioning system. Police and gendarmes will be present at “pit-stops”.

Unaccompanied minors

Sixty coaches will depart Calais on Monday; 45 each day thereafter, until the camp is empty. The entire operation is expected to take between 10 days and two weeks. Unaccompanied minors will be entrusted to France Terre d’asile, and will be housed for two weeks in the heated freight container dormitories that were set up in a fenced-in part of the Jungle last winter.

The fate of the unaccompanied minors is still to be resolved. The majority want to go to England, where up to 500 have family members.

Interior minister Bernard Cazeneuve has called on the British government to “step up its efforts” in line with their “moral duty”. About 70 minors were transferred from Calais to the UK last week, and a dozen agents from the home office are in Calais to process the children.

But British media have published photographs of alleged minors who appear to be over 18. A Tory MP demanded dental tests to prove their age, which was refused by the dental association on ethical grounds.

In its statement on the demolition of the camp, the Immigrant Council of Ireland lamented the Irish Government’s “recent commitment to take in only 20 lone children this year”.

The French government is under renewed pressure to renounce the Touquet accords concluded by then president Nicolas Sarkozy in 2003. Alain Juppé, the conservative presidential candidate deemed most likely to win the presidential election next May, says it is “intolerable” for France to be expected to sort migrants Britain does or doesn’t want on behalf of the UK.

British prime minister Theresa May responded on October 21st, saying she has no intention of modifying the Touquet agreement.

Aid workers estimate that up to half the inhabitants of the Jungle will refuse to move to “welcome and orientation centres”, or CAOs, across France. The CAOs, in abandoned barracks, schools and holiday camps, have increased in number from 164 to 280.

Fear

Migrants who’ve been “Dublined”, the term for those who were finger-printed and registered on setting foot in the EU, in line with the Dublin accords, fear they will be sent back to the country where they first arrived.

Up to 3,500 migrants have vanished from the camp in the run-up to the evacuation. It is not clear if migrants who refuse to move to CAOs will be allowed to leave the Jungle peacefully, or sent to detention centres.

Migrants are resorting to ever more desperate means, such as attempting to row across the Channel, one of the world’s busiest waterways, in rubber dinghies, or pooling resources to purchase small speed boats.

Traffickers have raised prices from approximately €700 before the 2015 crisis to an average of €5,000.

French officials note that the UN high commissioner for refugees has called for the closure of the camp. “Everyone knows another winter in the Jungle is not possible,” housing minister Emmanuelle Cosse wrote in Libération newspaper on October 14th. “It is out of question that we leave people any longer in the mud and distress.”

Conditions in the camp are terrible, with no electricity and little water. A female interpreter for a French television crew was raped at knife-point on the outskirts of the Jungle on October 18th. The same day, a 26-year-old African was beaten to death at the Norrent-Fontes camp, 60km away.

According to official figures, 33 migrants have met violent deaths in the Calais region since January 2015, most while attempting to board trains or lorries bound for Britain. An Eritrean died when he was hit by a British motorist on October 9th.

Local mayors and residents are mostly deaf to government pleas for “national solidarity” with Calais. There have been demonstrations or acts of vandalism against relocating the residents of the Jungle in the Drôme, Essonne, Hérault, Isère, Loire-Atlantique and Var departments.

A poster commissioned by Robert Ménard, the extreme right-wing mayor of Béziers, south central France, showed a crowd of African and Arab men in front of Saint-Nazaire cathedral. “The State is imposing them on us. This is it. The migrants are coming!” said the poster, which was removed after complaints by anti-racist groups.

Contrary to right-wing predictions, the most likely outcome is not the creation of “mini-jungles” across France, but a return to the situation that followed the closure of the Sangatte camp by Sarkozy in 2002, when aid organisations were forced to distribute tents, blankets and food by the roadside.

Aid volunteers now fear that an operation portrayed by the government as “resolutely humanitarian” will instead precipitate a worse humanitarian crisis.